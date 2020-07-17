Jimmy H. Fleetwood was born July 17, 1941 in Muldrow, OK and entered eternity June 25, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Clarice Fleetwood, two brothers, Donald and Glen.

He is survived by his daughter, Janet, brother Dale, numerous nieces and nephews, special thanks to Doug and Donna Fleetwood, cousins and friends.

He was a caterer and owned his own "Sooner" trucks in the L.A. area. He liked to tell about all the movie stars he met while living there.

He loved sports, especially golf. He spent many hours at the Porterville Golf Course. He was known there as Cadillac. He was competitive and liked to hold on to the expensive custom made belt to be passed from Champion Putter to Champion Putter.

Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. No services scheduled.

