Joe G Alba, 77 passed away on Oct 11, 2019, with his son Anthony Alba, daughter in law and his 3 granddaughters by his side.
Joe was born Sept. 1, 1942 to Steve and Mary Alba. He was 1 of 7 siblings. Joe married Deanna Orosco on June 9, 1964 and was married 52 years when Deanna passed in 2016. He graduated Porterville High in 1961. He then had worked at the Springville Hospital as a Physical Therapist. He worked at General Cable for many years. He then retired from Standard Register.
He is survived by his son Anthony Alba (Marian) and 3 granddaughters, Chelsea Alba, Morgan Alba and Kylee Alba, all from Aptos Ca. His brother Bobby Alba, sister Mary Alice Alba, sister Linda Alba Sanchez, brother John Alba and Rick Alba (Patty) and many nieces and nephews. Joe enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He also enjoyed breeding and raising horses. Joe was a very generous and kind person. A great father, grandfather, brother and uncle and a true friend to many.
A memorial will be held at The Springville Ranch (White Barn) 36400 Hwy 190, Springville Ca. on Sunday Nov. 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Nov. 7, 2019