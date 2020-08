Or Copy this URL to Share

John Jensen, 73, peacefully passed away August 8, 2020 at his home in Pahrump, Nevada. He is survived by his eldest son, John Jensen, Jr and his wife Trina Jensen., his daughter, Tiffany Jensen-Knittle, and his youngest son, Sean Jensen. He was predeceased by his parents, Ethel and Howard Jensen.

