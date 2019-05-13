In Loving Memory of John Henry Burns Sr. born July 1st 1931 called to heaven May 7th 2019 at 87 years of age.

John Henry Burns Sr. known for his love and passion of his favorite hobby of videoing and photography. A loving husband, loving father, grandfather and great-grand father. An excellent mechanic, despite his age always working on cars.

Our father John Henry Burns Sr. is survived by his wife Ofelia Burns, Jennen Burns-Racca and Celso Racca. Abraham and Ruth Burns, Robert and Karla Burns. John Burns Jr- deceased. Thirteen grandchildren and six great grand children.

Our father John Henry Burns Sr. enjoyed helping and devoted his time to night of Columbus and Holy Cross Catholic Church every Sunday volunteering to prepare Sunday morning mass. John Henry Burns Sr. was loved by his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends. John Henry Burns Sr. will be truly missed by all family and loved ones. Viewing will be held Monday May 13th 2019 at 4:00pm at The Womens Club located across Myers Chapel Porterville Ca. 248 N E. St Porterville Ca. Followed by Rosary. Funeral Services will by held on Tuesday May 14th 2019 at 9:00 am at Holy Cross Catholic Church 1765 N Newcomb St Porterville Ca 93257. Following burial at St. Ann's Cemetry Porterville Ca 93257 Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 11, 2019