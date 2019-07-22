John Kenneth Geiling 86, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville following a sudden illness. He leaves his loving wife of 56 years, Janice Elizabeth Geiling, his sons John Geiling Jr. and Michael Geiling, his stepdaughters Janet Cowart and Paula Diaz and 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Born and raised in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on August 7, 1932 he served as President of his Senior Class at Carlisle High School and was voted "Most Versatile" and "Most Likable". He lettered in three varsity sports including football, baseball and basketball. After graduation he moved to California where he attended San Bernardino Valley College and played running back for the football team. After serving in the Korean War he graduated from the University of California at Santa Barbara with a degree in Elementary Education. He later received a Master's Degree in Education from California State University at Fullerton. He spent most of his career teaching kids with learning disabilities and later as a School Psychologist in the Riverside Unified School District before retiring in 1989.

A long-term resident of Riverside, California he moved to Porterville in 2008 to be closer to his son and his family. He was a man of deep integrity and faith who was loved and admired by those who knew him. He gave of himself generously to his family, friends and students. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, Bluegrass music, Nazarene Seniors Exercise Class and watching his two favorite teams, the New York Yankees and USC football with his family. In lieu of gifts and flowers please send donations to Grand Avenue United Methodist Church in memory of John Geiling for the Youth Summer Camp. Mailing address: 776 W. Grand Ave., Porterville, CA 93257. Viewing at Myers Funeral Home on Monday, July 22nd at 10 AM – 12 PM. Services at Grand Avenue United Methodist Church at 1 PM with private burial to follow. Published in The Porterville Recorder on July 20, 2019