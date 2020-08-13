John Lewis went home to be with his beloved wife and friend, Giacomina (Jackie), on August 9, 2020, at the age of 90. John was born in Wildersville, Tennessee, where he was raised until he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He proudly served four years where he met his life-long companion, Giacomina, while stationed in Arizona. He was employed as an aircraft mechanic for most of his life. He was preceded in death by his daughter, JoAnn Roubedeaux, his parents, Ada and Grover Lewis, and siblings, Ann, Evelena, Elmer Ray, Lettie, Billy and Jack. John is survived by his son, Ron Lewis (and wife, Tina), his daughter, Vivian Figueroa (and husband, Tony), and siblings, Martha, Sarah, Lennie, Charlie and Bobby. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Jill James (and husband, Brett) and Kyle Lewis, and three great-grandchildren, Richie, Deena, and Caleb. Private services to be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.