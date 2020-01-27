|
Johnie Fay Sultz born in Boonville Arkansas June 3, 1929 passed January 13, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital Spokane WA. Surrounded by her loved ones. Church services for Johnie 01/24/20 at Bridgeport assembly of God 2:00 pm potluck to follow service at church Burial service graveside will be held in Woodville Ca cemetery February 3, 2020 12:30 pm with potluck to follow
Mrs. Johnie Fay Sultz born to John Thomas Walker and Emma McCoy on June the 3rd 1929. Johnie Fay married to Everett Leroy Sultz together they raised 4 children Beverly Ann Sultz, Johnny Eugene Sultz, Betty June Sultz, James Leroy Sultz they moved to Tulare County in between 1957 to 1963 settling down Grandma picked cotton grandpa worked on ranches and farms. In about 1970 Johnie Fay Sultz started working for Stan Bronson owner of Stans Restaurant in Porterville California where she worked just shy of 18 years. Grandma made all the deserts that come out of their making the local news paper a few times making 763 pies one thanksgiving. Johnie Fay Sultz was perceived in death by her mother, father, husband, 3 children Beverly, Johnny, and Betty her brother, sister, and brother in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great great grandchildren that didn't make it out of utero.
Grandma Johnie Fay Sultz is survived by her son James Sultz, Sharron Epp, 10 Grandchildren Paula, Ladon Weaver, Aaron, Chad, Todd Sultz, Becky, Jimmy, Chris Ketcher, Jeremy Montgomery, Stormy Sultz 29 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren. Johnie was so loved and touched the life of every person she encountered great teacher of the bible and she was blessed and anointed by the lord she would pray faithfully the holy spirit always showed up when grandma prayed and gathered in prayer speaking tongue she taught me to be loving and kind and to be good in my heart Grandma your worth more than silver worth more than gold so thankful god gave me you. You were just what we needed keep dancing and singing in the sky please watch over us I can't wait till I meet you in the sky save us a place in heaven rest easy love us all. Strongest, faithful, loving woman I ever knew!
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Jan. 25, 2020