Johnnie Warkentine Peters of Porterville passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Friday, May 31, 2019. He was 93 years young. John was born in Dinuba, California on Oct. 16, 1925 to Bernhard K. Peters and Sarah F. Peters. He attended Kings River School and Grand View School. In 1948 he met Elizabeth, from Kansas, at Hartland Christian camp. After corresponding and dating for a few years they married on May 3, 1950 in Inman, Kansas. They made their first home in Reedly, California where they attended Zion Mennonite Church and had their first son Johnnie. They moved to Visalia where he farmed with his brother Clarence and had their second son Marlin and their one and only daughter Gaylene. In 1963, they moved to Pixley, where he farmed for George Brinkley and later Ed Batch and this is where they completed their family with their third son Glen. In 1969, the family moved to Porterville, where John farmed for Martin and Ron Michaelis until he retired in 1990. In 1970, John and Elizabeth joined the Church of the Nazarene where they faithfully attended for over 40 years and were very active members. He was a Sunday school teacher, a Caravan leader and an usher. He loved the fellowship at his bible study groups & prayer meetings. There was nothing more important to John then serving the Lord. He loved to volunteer his time for the funeral cooking committee. When he wasn't giving his time to the church he was leading a senior exercise group three times a week at 93 years young. He was a loving husband, a devoted father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by all. He is survived by his four children, John (Jackie) of Porterville, Marlin (Roberta) of Lindsay, Gaylene Cox of Lindsay and Glen of Porterville, eight grandchildren, Christal, Crystal, Sarah, Alexandria, Samantha. Austin, Heather and Brianna along with 8 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren, a brother Clarence and his wife Martha of Shaffer. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Elizabeth and sister Angelin.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 pm Monday, June 10, 2019 at Porterville Funeral and Cremation. Funeral service will be held 11 am, Tuesday, June 11 2019 at the Porterville Church of Nazarene, 2005 W, Olive Ave. in Porterville. Pastor Mark Pitcher of Port Naz will officiate. Interment will be at Vandalia Cemetery in Porterville. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Mission Funds at the Porterville Church of the Nazarene. Published in The Porterville Recorder on June 7, 2019