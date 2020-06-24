Jorge Ramos - the man, the myth, the legend - passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 20,2020 at the age of 63, after a five-year battle with cancer. He grew up in Terra Bella with his mother (Alicia Ramos) father (Carl Ramos) brothers (Art Flores), (Johnny Ramos), and sisters (Marta Ramos Wells), (Sandra Ramos), (Meliza Ozuna), and (Melinda Ramos). Jorge attended grade school in Terra Bella and went on to Porterville High School. A natural athlete and leader, Jorge excelled in football, basketball, baseball, captained nearly every team he was on, and served as student body president. His record for hits in a season in 1974 held for 31 years. Jorge played baseball at College of the Sequoias and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, graduating with a BA in Graphic Design. He founded Active Prints, printing apparel for companies across the United States. He was honored to be invited to Hawaii's North Shore to watch the surfers wear Rash guards he printed. He later transitioned to staffing, where he dedicated himself to "finding jobs for people" for almost 30 years. His expertise and commitment to relationships helped multiple companies scale. Jorge knew everyone, and he enjoyed connecting people - seeing gifts in them that they often couldn't see in themselves.
Dedicated to serving his community, Jorge served in Kiwanis for over 25 years, including as President. As soon as his sons were old enough to join a team, he coached them - from t-ball through Golden West High School. Even in the last five years, Jorge continued to pour into athletes sharing his expertise, encouragement, and infectious positivity. He adored his wife of nearly 40 years, (Julie Ramos) and loved whisking her away on memory-making adventures. They traveled across Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, and to the Hawaiian Islands. His children and their spouses (Janay & Aaron Marshall, Jon & Courtney Ramos, Jasun Ramos) were his pride and joy. He loved adventuring with them, visiting, and watching them compete. He was a remarkable grandfather to Aricin (12), Talia (10), Oliver (8), and Riley (2) and he spent as much time as possible with them. Jorge was a man of faith, loved Jesus, and believed and trusted in God's plan. He attended church regularly at St. Mary's Catholic Church. He found great joy in serving others - from bringing gifts to sick kids in the Hospital, to helping others with a move, to feeding the homeless, if he felt God urging him to do something, he never resisted that nudge, but instead always jumped at the opportunity to help and give with open hands. Across his life, Jorge spoke into people's lives with certainty and conviction, gripping them with the momentum of his hope, fueling them to become their best selves. A Rosary and Service will be live-streamed online via Salser and Dillard Visalia funeral chapel on Sunday June 28th, 2020 at 4:00pm. In Lieu of flowers the family is asking that you consider donating to the Jorge Ramos Scholarship Fund on the Gofundme website. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.