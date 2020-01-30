|
|
Jose Castellanos Herrera (Pepe) was born on Feb. 16, 1956. He passed away at home on Sun., Jan. 19, 2020. He was born in Jalisco, Mexico. He came as a young teenager with his mother, Juanita Leon Herrera; he resided in Lindsay for the last fifty years. Pepe had a very strong work ethic; he did farm labor and construction work in previous years, and later a lot of yard work. If he saw something that needed to be done, he took the initiative and did it. He had a natural connection to animals; it was his special care and loving affection that was on display whenever we saw him riding his bike around town with his loving dog Chiquita. He was preceded by his mother Juanita Leon Herrera and uncle, Jose Leon Herrera. He will be missed greatly by family, friends, and Chiquita.
The graveside service is scheduled for Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1 pm at the Lindsay Cemetery.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Jan. 30, 2020