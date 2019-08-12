|
|
On Sunday, August 4, 2019, Rita Ann and Jose Daniel Vargas, loving husband and wife of 25 years, went home together to be with our Heavenly Father. Rita was born in Delano, CA on May 17, 1979 to Irma Vasquez and Reynaldo Ramirez Sr. She was 40 at the time of her passing. Jose was born in Ciudad Juarez, MX on November 13, 1976 to Andrea and Jesus Vargas. He was 42 at the time of his passing. Rita and Jose grew up and met in Porterville, CA. Their first son Isaiahs was born to them on December 20, 1995. Their second son Julian was born to them on May 29, 2003. Rita and Jose dedicated their lives to each other and their two sons Isaiahs and Julian. Despite becoming parents at such a young age, they both persevered to achieve their goals and to provide a stable life filled with love and abundant joy for their children. Rita strive and overcame several obstacles in her pursuit of higher education. She was fierce in her determination to show her boys how important education is and how you can accomplish anything you put your mind to. Her dreams came to fruition when she received her Master's Degree in Social Science from Ashford University. Rita worked for the Porterville Unified School District and was a preschool teacher for over 10 years. She was passionate in making a difference in the lives of not only her students, but young mothers as well. Rita loved working out, teaching others about health/fitness and spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Jose took great pride in everything he did and everyone he loved. He was a commercial manager at O'Reilly Auto Parts and had worked there for over 11 years. He loved his job and always aspired to be the hardest worker in the room, a quality he instilled in his boys. Jose was passionate about low riders and motorcycles. He loved attending car/bike shows and spending time with his father Jesus, working on their prized possession La Consentida. He was the treasurer for the Cochinos Motorcycle Club. Discovering his love for motorcycles and the friendships made within the club were some of his greatest joys. Jose was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Rita and Jose were avid 49er fans. They enjoyed watching the games with their children, family and friends, often times being the loudest cheerers in the room. They enjoyed spending their free time riding together on their Harley along with their friends from the Cochinos, who were in all sense of the word their family as well. At the time of their untimely passing, they were truly happy and enjoying the life they had built together. Rita was preceded in death by her brother Vincent Ramirez, paternal grandparents Desidero and Carmen Ramirez, and maternal grandmother Aurora Vasquez. Jose was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Jesus and Gracia Vargas, and his maternal grandfather Porfirio Madera.
Rita and Jose are survived by their two sons Isaiahs and Julian Vargas. Rita is survived by her mother Irma Vasquez, father and step mother Anita and Reynaldo Ramirez Sr, brother Rey Ramirez Jr., step brothers Steve and Gabriel Carillo, sisters Corrina Escalera, Christina and Ciara Ramirez, and grandfather Francisco Vasquez. As well as 7 nieces, 6 nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jose is survived by his parents Jesus and Andrea Vargas, his sisters and brother in laws Crystal and Robert Miranda and Alexandra and Jose Alvarez Jr, his brother Rafael Ortiz, 6 nieces, 4 nephews and several cousins, aunts and uncles.
Rita and Jose are loved and will always be missed by so many who have had the honor of knowing them. Visitation will be held at the Porterville Funeral Center on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. The Rosary will begin at 6:00 p.m. A Catholic Mass will be held at Holy Cross on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Reception to follow at the Veteran's Memorial Building.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 10, 2019