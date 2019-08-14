|
Jose "Joey" Mendoza passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the age of 37. He was born on April 03, 1982.He is survived by his parents, Jose and Fernanda Mendoza; his sisters, Cande Mendoza-Ortiz, Martha Mendoza and Maria Mendoza; and various Nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his Granna and Poppa Morgan. Joey resided at Morgan's TLC for the past 37 years (Faye and Vernell Morgan Home).. He was loved by all that cared for and knew him, his smile would light up a room. A Graveside service will be held at Woodville Cemetery on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Joey will be dearly missed.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 14, 2019