Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodville Cemetery
Woodville, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Mendoza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Joey Mendoza


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose Joey Mendoza Obituary
Jose "Joey" Mendoza passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the age of 37. He was born on April 03, 1982.He is survived by his parents, Jose and Fernanda Mendoza; his sisters, Cande Mendoza-Ortiz, Martha Mendoza and Maria Mendoza; and various Nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his Granna and Poppa Morgan. Joey resided at Morgan's TLC for the past 37 years (Faye and Vernell Morgan Home).. He was loved by all that cared for and knew him, his smile would light up a room. A Graveside service will be held at Woodville Cemetery on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Joey will be dearly missed.
To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now