Jose Maximo Valdez was born on June 22, 1925 to Donaciano and Maria Isabel Trujillo Valdez, in Youngsville, New Mexico. On January 26, 2020, Max was called home to the Lord, after a long illness. As a young man (prior to moving to California in 1948) Max was employed by several ranches in Utah and Colorado; including Georgia O'Keefe's ranch in New Mexico, using his skills as a cowboy and sheepherder, including breaking horses, working cattle, and shearing sheep. After arriving in Porterville, Max worked as a laborer and truck driver for the Southern Pacific Railroad. He worked throughouth the San Joaquin Valley and retired after 30 years. Max was married to Margaret Rodilez Valdez for 49 years, until her death in 2004. Max and Margaret enjoyed attending local sporting events, involving family and friends, together they loved to fish the river and streams of the Tule River Reservation. They often visited family throughout the state and enjoyed trips to New Mexico. Max was an avid deer hunter, often hunting with family and friends. He also served as a coach for Little League and Knothhole baseball leagues. He was a Dodger and Raider Fan. He very much enjoyed going to Eagle Mountain Casino, Reno and Las Vegas. He was also a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church. Max is preceded in death by his parents, Donaciano and Maria Isabel Trujillo Valdez; his step-mother, Rebecca Ortiz; his siblings, Ursula, Rujelio, Eliseo, Jose Rujelio, Orlinda V. Lopez, Angelca Salas, Rose Greatorex, Mary Soraida Ford, and Donaciano Valdez, Jr. Max is survived by his children, Mike, Don, Lawrence, Jose, and Joanne Valdez, all from Porterville; grandchildren, Maximo, John, Kidd, and Sophie Valdez; brother, Jose Eugenio Valdez and sister, Dora Cisneros, both of Porterville.
A Visitation will be held at Myers Chapel on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Rosary will be held at Myers Chapel on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne's Church on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Interment to follow at Tule River Indian Reservation, Lower Cemetery, Porterville.
In Lieu of flowers, you can donate in memory of Maximo Valdez, to St. Anne's Catholic School, 385 N. F St., Porterville, CA 93257.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Jan. 31, 2020