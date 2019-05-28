Home

Jose Raul Serna Obituary
Mar 04, 1960 - May 09, 2019 José Raúl Serna was born March 4, 1960 to Mercedes and Juvencio Serna in La Joya, Texas. He passed away May 9 , 2019 in Visalia, Ca. He lived in Woodville most of his life, moving to Laredo, Texas for about ten years and recently lived in Visalia, Ca. His most happy and fondness memories were working at La Posada Hotel in Laredo, Texas. There he had many good friends and was fortunate to have met many celebrities and had many stories to tell. He is survived by his son José Rodolfo Serna of Woodville, his daughters Noemi Olbrych of Palm Springs, Pilar Serna of Woodville and Gema Serna (Jerry) of Porterville, one grandson Adam Serna of Porterville and a granddaughter due in September. His sisters Augustina Ortiz (Ruben) of Visalia and Maria Serna of Woodville, his brothers Javier Serna (Jennifer) of Tulare and Hector Serna of Woodville and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Juvencio and Mercedes Serna, his son Rodolfo Serna and his grandfather Manuel Alonso. Graveside service: Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Woodville Cemetery, 17203 Ave 168, Woodville, Ca, Following graveside service a celebration of his life will be at the Ortiz home 16840 Cloverdale, Woodville, Ca.
www.millerchapel.com
Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 25, 2019
