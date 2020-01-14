|
|
Joe Ruiz, resident of Porterville, passed away at age 95 on Friday, January 10, 2020. He was born in El Rodeo, Calvillo, Aguascalientes, Mexico to Pablo and Maria Ruiz on September 18, 1924. In 1944, at age 20, he came to Porterville on a work visa through the Bracero Program. In 1946 Joe married Margaret Savala. They raised six children, two girls and four boys. They were married 56 years, until Margaret's passing in 2003. Joe began as a farm laborer. He became a general foreman for Williams & Sons, which later became Roberts Farms, Inc., at which he advanced to Farm Manager. He later became his own boss, as a Farm Labor Contractor, for an additional 25 years. He was a very hard worker and provided for his family of eight. Joe was well known for his 'green thumb' and received numerous awards and blue ribbons at the Tulare County Fair for his ability to grow some beautiful fruits. Joe was a very social person and well known throughout the community. He was proud to become a naturalized US citizen in 1999. After his children were grown, he and Margaret enjoyed occasional travel trips with friends to Mexico. They also enjoyed going dancing with friends at the Pan American Ballroom and later at Studio 45. Joe was a devout Catholic and regularly attended St. Anne's Church. He faithfully continued attending church services at Sierra Hills, where he resided for the past five years. Joe's number one priority was his family. He is remembered by them for his generosity, outgoing personality and willingness to lend a helping hand, when needed. He loved his family and enjoyed teasing his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include three sons: Joe Ruiz Jr. (Arletta) and David Ruiz (Mary), both of Porterville; Lupe Ruiz (Judy) of Albuquerque, NM; one daughter, Mary Belton of Porterville; his brother, Gregorio; two sisters, Concepcion and Maria; nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. Joe is preceded in death by his parents Pablo & Maria, wife Margaret, his son Paul, his daughter Juanita Scroggins, his brothers Jesus, Maximo & Dionisio and his sisters Guadalupe, Irene & Rosario. He will be missed and cherished by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Myers Reception Hall, 265 N. E Street, Porterville, on Thursday, January 16th from 4 to 7 p.m. Rosary will be held at Myers Reception Hall on Thursday, January 16th, 6 p.m. A Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 17th, 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Porterville. Interment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Jan. 15, 2020