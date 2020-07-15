Josephina Gomez Encinas entered into eternal rest on July 2, 2020. Josephina affectionately called, "Josie" was born in Wellington, Texas on November 26, 1958 to Domingo and Gabina Gomez. Josie grew up in Porterville California and is survived by her husband Raymond Encinas, her children, Lorena and Joe Robinson, Rolando and Bee Rivera Jr., and Steven Rivera. Her step- children Traci Encinas and Kenny Encinas, and grandchildren, Josie, Jaden, Ethan, Aero, Logan, Landon, and Dex. Her mother Gabina Gomez, brothers and sisters, Domingo and Patty Gomez, Modesto and Cindy Gomez, Eva Gomez, and Leticia and Scott Beutler, and several nieces and nephews. Josie had a very long career with Porterville Developmental Center (20 years), Sierra View Hospital and LabCorp as a Phlebotomist, and in the start of her "retirement" opened J&L's Antique Boutique with her "girls" Lorena and Jamie Garfield. Though her life was full of many successes, her greatest accomplishment was her children and her commitment to her faith and relationship with Jesus Christ. Josie was dedicated, first and foremost, to her beloved family, treasuring her children and grandchildren above anything else. She devoted her life to serving others and embraced her roles as wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend with dignity and grace. She is preceded in death by her father, Domingo Gomez and "Granny" Maria A. Zamora. The family will hold a private viewing on Friday, July 17th at 9:00am and a public burial at Hillcrest Cemetery at 11:00 am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store