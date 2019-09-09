|
|
Joseph James Wallace Jr. passed away peace- fully of natural causes on August 20, 2019 at the age of 85 in Ahwahnee, California. Joe was born on July 18, 1934 in Long Beach, California. He was the only child of Joseph James Wallace Sr. and Margaret (Bessie) Davidson Wallace. Joseph, Sr. was an electrical contractor throughout California which resulted in Joe attending 18 schools during his childhood years. He graduated from Strathmore Union High School in 1952. He completed four years in the U.S. Navy and then attended Fresno State, where he received his teaching credential and later completed his master's degree in administration. He married his high school sweetheart, Linda Parman, in 1955. They were proud parents of two sons born in 1962 and 1965. He taught elementary school in Woodlake, Lindsay and Antioch. Later, he served many years as a principal with the Antioch Unified School District. Joe was a devoted father and husband, an avid reader, and loved camping in Sequoia with family and friends. His passion for golf was well known, and he served for several years on the board at Antioch's Lone Tree Golf Course. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Derek Joseph Wallace. Joe is survived by his wife of 63 years, Linda Parman Wallace of Ahwahnee, CA, his son, Nathan Wallace (wife Anathea) in Palmer, Alaska, his granddaughter Samantha Wallace in Anchorage, Alaska, his grandson Derek Wallace in Ogden, Utah, and many in-laws, who he loved dearly and teased relentlessly. His sharp wit and humorous charm endeared him to many and will be missed by all. A celebration of life will be held in October. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Eastern Madera County SPCA in Ahwahnee, California.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Sept. 7, 2019