|
|
Joseph Angel Oebel, known as Joe, was born in Hanford, California on December 29, 1993. He attended Hanford local schools. Joe was a loving and caring son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and grandson. He worked at Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville, California. Joe is survived by his father Jonathan W. Oebel of Tule River Indian Reservation, his mother Teresa Banuelos of Porterville, two brothers, Jonathan A. Oebel of Tule River and Nicholas R. Oebel of Hanford, one aunt Barbara Banuelos of Hanford, 3 uncles Rudy Banuelos of Hanford, Henry Woods of Tule River and Paul Luceo of Tule River, grandparents Rudy and Josie Banuelos, grandfather Steve Peyron Sr., two nephews John Paul Oebel and Nick Oebel two nieces Gabriella and Aniyah Oebel and many cousins who loved him dearly. Graveside Service will be taking place on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lower Cemetery at the Tule River Indian Reservation. To sign Joseph's online register book or leave a message of condolence please visit www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information contact Porterville Funeral &Cremation Center.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Oct. 9, 2019