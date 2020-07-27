Born August 27,1930 to Atanacio and Juana Lomeli. Past away July 17,2020 Born in Porterville Ca.

Josephine was a long life resident of Porterville. She attended Doyle Vine Street Elementary and Bartlett School and Porterville High School. She married in 1952 to her husband Rudy D. Pina Sr. They made their home in Porterville and had 3 children. Josephine was a stay at home mom before working. Josephine worked packing fruits and followed the work with the season. She worked along side her sisters. After retiring she became a "Foster Grandparent" at P.D.C she really enjoyed being a grandparent and cared deeply for her clients. She then became a care taker for her husband when he fell ill until his death. She is proceeded in death by her husband Rudy Sr. She is survived by her 3 children Deborah Pina, Rudy Pina Jr. of Porterville and Joseph Pina and wife Stephanie of Visalia and great granddaughter Reya Pina of Porterville She has 10 grand kids and 12 great grand children. One brother Kiki Lomeli of Bakersfield. Graveside Service at Hillcrest Cemetery July 27th,2020 at 11:00 am.

