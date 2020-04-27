|
Josephine (Josie) Miller, 92, Tacoma, Washington, passed away peacefully on April 16th, 2020. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she moved to California in the 1970s. Josie lived first in Camarillo and later, with her son Garry's family in a 'granny house' in Springville. She probably will best be remembered as "the joke lady," passing out jokes at the Springville Blood Drive and embarrassing her children and grandchildren as she would approach strangers to 'tell a joke.' Throughout her years Josie never lost the sparkle in her eyes and the humor that she loved to share. Josie leaves behind her 5 surviving children, Mickey Miller, Garry Miller (Dawn), Bonnie Petrullo (Tony), Tye Miller, and Mervin Miller (Debbie); 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and younger brother, Peter Petretich (Mary). She was preceded in death by her husband, Mervin "Mick" Miller, daughter, Sherri Miller-Hunter (Mike), daughter-in-law, Dawnya Miller (Tye), and infant son, Bruce Miller. In honor of Josie, please enjoy a smile with one of her favorite jokes: A man was cleaning some car parts this weekend and had a little gasoline in a cup sitting on the floor. His dog walks in and the man hears the sound of the dog drinking something. He realizes that his dog was drinking the gasoline! He gets up to get the dog and the dog takes off like a bat out of hell. The dog runs around the yard and the man just can't catch him. The man is about ready to give up when the dog keels over, like he's dead. The man rushes the dog to the vet.The vet tells the man that the dog was fine...he'd just run out of gas. https://www.tuellmckee.com/
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 25, 2020