Joshua Andrew Gonzalez, age 23, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Sierra View District Hospital in Porterville, Ca.
Joshua was born on June 29, 1996 in Lindsay, Ca to Federico and Maria Gonzalez. Joshua was born with many medical disabilities that greatly impacted his quality of life. His parents dedicated their lives caring for him and all his needs. At the age of 3 Joshua began attending L.B. Hill Learning Center. He received his diploma in 2018 at the age of 21. He is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Jose and Victoria Gonzalez, his uncle Bernardo Ramirez, and his aunt Luz Adriana "Bave" Gonzalez.
He is survived by his parents, Federico and Maria Gonzalez, his sister Adriana Gonzalez (Armando Lopez), niece Ave Lopez, nephew Vincent Lopez, brother Federico "Chino" Gonzalez (Cynthia Alvarado), nephew Dominic, nieces Angel, Natalie, and Camila Gonzalez; brother Nathan Gonzalez, grandmother Estela R. Gonzalez, several aunts, uncles, and many cousins.
A private viewing will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery at 11:00AM. For further information and condolences contact Fred at (559) 359-1007.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 28, 2020