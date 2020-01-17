|
|
Joshua Dewayne Blalock was born on August 22, 1991 in Lindsay, Ca. to Jim and Debbie Blalock. Josh passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Josh attended local schools and graduated from Granite Hills High School in 2010. While in high school he was on the boy's basketball team. One of his greatest joys in life was watching and playing sports. Josh enjoyed playing basketball in Zalud Park with his friends. He was nicknamed "The Legend of Zalud Park". At the time of his death, Josh was employed at Eagle Mountain Casino. He was a cashier in food services. Josh was preceded in death by his grandparents, Denzil and Joy Dodson of Porterville, Genevieve Bessler of Purcell Oklahoma, his uncle Rick Donson of Porterville. Survivors include his parents Jim and Debbie Blalock of Porterville, his sister Michelle Blalock of Porterville, his aunt and uncle Connie and Don Weaver of Porterville, his aunts Nancy Lynch of Oklahoma City Oklahoma, Mary Doskus of Norman Olkahoma and his grandfather Bobby Blalock of McAlester Oklahoma. Memorial Service will be held at Myers Chapel on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Jan. 17, 2020