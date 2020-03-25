|
Joyce Jane Martinez quietly passed away in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the age of 57. She was born on March 9, 1963, in Kingston, New York, to Renate Radtke and Jasper Schiro. When she was 11, she moved with her mom and her sisters to California. Her family finally settled in Del Mar, California, where she attended Torrey Pines High School and fell in love with the ocean. Throughout her life, she would reminisce about zero period surfing, swimming in the ocean (until she watched Jaws), and relaxing on the beach. In the 1980s, Joyce moved to Porterville after meeting the love of her life, Marty Martinez. They married in 1993 at St. Anne's Church, and they remained married until his death in April 2006. Joyce and Marty had two daughters: Michelle and Marissa. When Joyce met Marty, they were both working for WPS, a carnival company, where they managed food concessions. They later worked for Butler Amusements and MLM Amusements before Joyce became an LVN in 2001 and an RN in 2010. Joyce was passionate about being a nurse, but she always maintained that her first job at a movie theater near Del Mar was her favorite. She worked there when Star Wars: A New Hope was released in 1977, and she immediately fell in love. Joyce loved her two daughters; her grandchildren, Cameron and Caitlyn, who affectionately called her "mom" as well; Disneyland (she was always an annual pass holder); reading romance and Anne Rice novels; everything Star Wars; the New York Yankees (and baseball in general); traveling; cruises; and The Rolling Stones. She had a Rolling Stones tattoo on her right ankle, and she saw them live in concert every chance she got. Whenever you would tell Joyce you loved her, she would always smile and reply, "I love you more," even though that seemed impossible because we all loved her so much and will continue to love and miss her every day. Private services will be held at a later date. Interment will be private.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 25, 2020