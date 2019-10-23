|
Juan M. Bosquez, 77, a resident of Poplar/Porterville, CA, passed away Thursday October 17, 2019 after battling lung cancer. He will be deeply missed and remembered for being a great father, loving, caring grandfather, uncle, and mentor. He was a man of few words with a big heart, who was always willing to help anyone and everyone. He is survived by his companion, Candelaria, his children; Angie Maria, Yolanda, Maggie Maria, Ermelinda, Elizabeth Ann, Geronimo, Hector Israel, Esther Sophia, Juan Robert, and Izequiel Daniel; his siblings; Geronimo Del Bosque, Carmen Ayer, Vicente Bosquez, and Bertha B. Laws: his extended family Luis, Miriam, Fanny, Sonia and many grandchildren / great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Geronimo and Deonicia Bosquez; son, Johnny Bosquez and sister Maria Del Bosque De Perez. Visitation will be held at Myers Chapel on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Rosary will be held at Myers Chapel on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 6:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Oct. 23, 2019