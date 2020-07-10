Juan M. Ramirez was born in Lubbock Texas and was a Strathmore resident for 55 years.

He was a machine operator employed at Villa Park Orchard .

Survivors include his wife Gloria G Ramirez, two sons, Jesus Guzman of Porterville, Juan Medrano of Strathmore three daughters, Patty Pascua of Porterville, Veronica Sayles of Fresno and Amelia Medrano of Strathmore Also, 12 grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his his parents Anselmo Ramirez and Norberto Torres .

Juan was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His passing has left a void in the hearts of all who knew him. The memories of his love, kindness, lifelong friendships, compassion and humor.

Juan's Services are as followed at Myers Funeral Services and Crematory : The viewing is on Thursday , July 9 , 2020 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., The Funeral service is on Friday , July 10, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., Strathmore - Lindsay cemetery

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store