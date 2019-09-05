|
At the age of 101 entered into Heavenly rest on August 26, 2019. Born in Missouri on March 21, 1918. Juanita's Son Allen Johnson, Son in law Rodney Havens, and Grandson Jeffery Havens preceded her in death. She is survived by: daughter Joyce Havens, daughter in law Jeannie Johnson, granddaughters Christina Johnson Harris & husband David Harris, Pam Todd & husband Adam, grandsons Mark Havens & wife Kelly , Bruce Havens & wife Julie ,Tim Johnson & wife Kristy, granddaughter in law, Susan Havens Somerville, in addition, many Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren. Juanita lived in Porterville the majority of her life. She worked at Clifton's Flower Shop & Nursery for 15 years. After retirement she volunteered as a Pink Lady at Sierra View Hospital. She attended the United Methodist Church. Her family will remember her devotion to God, her love for her family, her positive inspiring attitude, beautiful and contagious smile, her delicious cooking, and her daily commitment to her health through exercise. Graveside Thursday September 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM, Hillcrest Cemetery.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Sept. 5, 2019