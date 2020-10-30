On Monday, October 19, 2020, Juanita Ochoa, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at age 67.

Juanita was born on May 25, 1953 in Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Francisco and Maria (Galindo) Villarreal. She owned and operated a flower shop in Lindsay, CA for many years, worked as an interior decorator and practiced real estate for over 28 years in California and Michigan. On October 15th, 2006, she married Sam Ochoa. Juanita raised two sons, Bobby and Ken, and a daughter, Michele.

Juanita had a passion for crafting and gardening. She loved to sew, decorate and create beautiful art pieces. She was known for her quiet yet supportive nature, her unique and colorful style and her kind and creative spirit.

Juanita was preceded in death by her father, Francisco, her mother, Maria and her brother Francisco. She is survived by her husband Sam, her three children, Bobby, Ken and Michele, her three grandchildren, Chelsie, Rylan and Amber, her three great-grandchildren, her four brothers, a sister and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at the Porterville First Assembly of God, 105 E. Olive, Porterville, Ca at 12 o'clock noon. Flowers may be sent to 2922 S. Covington Ct., Visalia, Ca 93277.



