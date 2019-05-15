Judy Ann Gillespie was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on September 9th, 1937. She went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 11th, 2019, surrounded by her family. Judy attended the local schools in Williamsport and then joined the Army as a medical corpsman. While stationed in Aurora, Colorado (Fitzsimons Army hospital) she met her future husband, Army neuro-psychiatric specialist, Daniel Felix and fell in love. They were married in 1959, moved to Porterville, California and had three children during the next four years. Dan and Judy Felix were licensed Psychiatric Technicians and worked at Porterville State Hospital. They opened a home for the disabled and were successful care providers for the next 43 years. They recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. She was a God fearing Christian and believed in the power of prayer. She loved holiday family gatherings, church gatherings, watching Christian television, reading Christian books, singing hymns in church and at home, going to the beach, sitting out by the pool and drinking coffee with family and friends, playing monopoly, and shopping. Judy is survived by her loving husband, Daniel; three children, Danny (wife-Carol), Carol (husband-Leo), and Patty (husband-Gary); four grand-children, Brandi, Philip, Serena and Aurora; six great grand-children, Lilly, Chloe, Torri, Kyle, Cejay, and Ever; one sister, Beverly; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father, George Gillespie; step-father, Ward "Poppy" Wurster; mother, Beatrice "Nana" Wurster; sister, Patsy; brother, Marlin; and sister, Joan. She will be greatly missed and always remembered for her love and kindness. A viewing for family and friends will be held at Myers Chapel on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 between 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Graveside Service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Friday, May 17th, 2019 at 2:00 PM. A celebration of life will be held at the Felix residence immediately following the graveside service. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 15, 2019