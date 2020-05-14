On Saturday, May 2, 2020 Judy R. Howard, age 79, passed peacefully in her home in Porterville, CA, next to her husband, Don Howard, after a long battle with illness. Judy was born on May 14, 1940, to Loyce and Eugene Dillahunty in Pixley, CA, at her grandmother's home. In 1979, she married Don Howard who was her loving partner in life for 41 years at the time of her passing.

Judy is survived by her husband, daughters Kim Perigo, Kelly Douglas, and Kerry Douglas, and her sons Keith Howard, Robert Douglas, and Raymond Douglas. Judy was the wonderful grandmother to 19 and great-grandmother of 11. Judy and Don have always been appreciated for their loving, open home and being inclusive to anyone who walked through the door. They believed that family was more than blood and "adopted" countless friends of their kids and grand kids. Judy grew up going to Grandma's house for Sunday Dinner and continued that tradition throughout her life. To sum up Judy's personality in one word is difficult, but her family describe her as a strong and intelligent woman with a quick wit. When she set her mind on accomplishing a goal, nothing would get in her way. She went back to school later in life and graduated from Fresno State with a Bachelor's Degree, while still caring for her career and family. Judy had a passion for her career and took care of mentally disabled, or handicapped, patients her entire life. A few things she loved was visiting casinos and playing the slots, playing low ball with the family, trips to Pismo Beach, shopping, and decorating. She was the most supportive grandmother who never missed one of her grand kid's events, and they can remember hearing her cheers loudly over the crowd. She was always full of life and had a sarcastic comment to make, like "don't use your own money to shop, use your husband's." She held countless slumber parties for her granddaughters and made the most delicious pancakes for breakfast. She loved taking her grand kids shopping with one rule: they could not tell their parents how much they spent. Judy was a true matriarch, who led her family with grace. Being in her company was extremely enjoyable and memorable. Her family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers, and thank Judy, "Grandma," "GiGi" for the many memories they will cherish forever

