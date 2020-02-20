|
|
Julian M. Randell, 92, born in Fairplay MO, passed away at Compassionate Care Hospice Center, in El Paso,TX. Moved to Lindsay, CA in 1930s. Graduate of Lindsay HS; veteran of Korean war; married 58 years to Geraldine Dunlap of Porterville. He worked for MacKenzie Trucking in Exeter 15 yrs., Lindsay Ripe, and Champion manufacturing. He moved to Canutillo, TX in 1967. Preceded in death by: Geraldine; sister Helen J. Gunier; brother James Howard Randell. Survived by daughters Rhonda Lehman of Anthony, NM and Leila Gale of Canutillo, TX; niece, Marcia Burton of Lindsay, CA; 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grand children, 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 20, 2020