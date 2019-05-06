Services Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home 163 S Mirage Avenue Lindsay , CA 93247 (559) 562-3084 Resources More Obituaries for K. Wynn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? K. Cloren "Corky" Wynn

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers A Graveside service will be held on Friday, May 10 at 10:00 A.M. at Lindsay Cemetery for Corky Wynn, 84 of Lindsay, who passed away April 21. Pastor Dale Rains will officiate and interment will follow. A Celebration of Corky's life will then follow at 11:00 A.M. at China's Alley Restaurant where stories will be shared along with a meal and great memories. Kendall Cloren Wynn or "Corky" as he was known, was born September 15, 1934 near Olney, Illinois to Cloyd and Thelma Wynn and was raised and attended school there, graduating with the Olney High School Class of 1952. He was a proud Tiger! He married Laura Mae Tibbs on April 23, 1955 in Olney and worked as an appliance repair and installation technician after his marriage. After a vacation to California in 1961 to see some of Laura's family, Corky got a call from Laura's uncle to come and work in his milk production plant Sequoia Creamery.

So he packed up the UHaul, and brought the family to Lindsay. After several years working at the creamery, Corky opened and ran a little refrigeration repair shop for a while, and then after Walter's planned retirement, he convinced Corky to buy Sequoia Creamery. He ran the creamery until selling to Producers Dairy, in 1972, when he then became Vice President of the Dairymen's Co-op Feed Division and retail store until his "retirement". Not being able to work was just not for him, so Corky started selling advertising products until not many years ago when his health no longer permitted him to hold a full time job. He was a family man and enjoyed being with his family. He liked music, especially Old Time Country and Gospel he and Laura enjoyed square dancing very much. They traveled to many dances, all over the country in their RV, and won a few titles over the years. He also enjoyed fishing, farming, and working in his shop and visiting with his children and grandchildren. Over the many years Corky was always active in the Lindsay Community. In the early 60's Corky was one of a few young men that chartered a chapter of the Jaycees. One of the projects was to revive and restart the Orange Blossom Festival. He was a member of the Lindsay Volunteer Fire Dept for a while. During the floods, hauled the policemen around the flooded areas of town in his old "SCOUT" because the water was too high for the police cars. He was President of the Lindsay Kiwanis the year the Lindsay/Ono City exchange started. and he hosted Mayor Hyashi of Ono City and a joint meeting of Lions, Rotary, Lindsay Woman's club and Kiwanis. He and Laura participated in the fundraising to get the LHS Band to Ono City in 1974, and traveled to Ono City Japan as representative of Lindsay in an exchange program in 1975. He was Co-Chairman with Mike Imoto for 25 years of the Sister City Teriyaki Dinner, and in 1979/80 was the Host family for Masaki Kobayashi for 1 year in the Lindsay High School Student Exchange Program, and again in 1981/1983 hosted Masaki again while he attended COS. He participated with the local Kiwanis club in their annual swim meets for several years with Corky as a timer and sometimes cook and Laura as a record keeper for event times, Auctioneer for the Washington PTA candy and cake sale at the annual carnival for several years, he also helped Lester Chapman organize the Washington School Carnival. He was often asked to be Santa Clause for the Japanese Community (JACL), was a life member of the Jefferson School PTA, and he and Laura were Project and Community Leaders for the Lindsay 4H Club. He and Laura were members of the Pentecostal Church, now New Beginnings Family Fellowship on Tulare Rd and then later at Hillside Community Church. They were the Orange Blossom Festival's Honored Couple in 2004. Corky loved life and lived his to the fullest. He is survived by his wife Laura Wynn, and by his sons Jeff Wynn and wife Barbara of Lindsay, and Greg Wynn of San Luis Obispo; his brother Junior Wynn of Indiana, and his sister Sue Ritter of Calhoun, Illinois, as well as six grandchildren and four great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. No visitation is planned. In LIEU of Flowers, The family would appreciate any Donations to Parkersburg Chowder. Or Parkersburg Oak Hill Cemetery ? Jane Stevens 102 So E St Parkersburg IL 62452

