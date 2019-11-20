Home

Karen Lee Urias


1940 - 2019
Karen Lee Urias Obituary
Karen Lee Urias 79 born in French Camp CA, passed away peacefully in Porterville CA. Karen lived her life worshipping and loving the Lord. She was preceded in death by her brothers Raymond and Frank Sexton, and 3 sons Scott, David and Matthew Shelton. She is survived by her sisters Wendy Marcrum and Thalia Killion both of Highland CA and 2 children James and Karey Shelton both of Porterville CA, 8 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. No services will be held.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Nov. 20, 2019
