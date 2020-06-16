Katharine Ann Betts Kos
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Katharine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katharine Ann Betts Kos (Kathy) passed away after a battle with cancer. Kathy was born in Porterville, but she lived in Wasco during her growing years. She spent most of her adult life living in Germany. She leaves behind her husband, Alex and daughter Greta and 3 granchildren, Julia, Susan and Gregory in Germany and daughter Anja of Oregon. In addition she leaves behind 3 siblings, Paul Betts of Idaho, Andrew Barling of Washington State and Christine Betts-Lake of Rocklin, CA. She was preceded in death by her mother Zelma Owen Barling, Frederick P. Betts and step-father, Sam Barling. She leaves behind a huge family of nieces, nephews and cousins, many of whom are from Porterville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved