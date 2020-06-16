Katharine Ann Betts Kos (Kathy) passed away after a battle with cancer. Kathy was born in Porterville, but she lived in Wasco during her growing years. She spent most of her adult life living in Germany. She leaves behind her husband, Alex and daughter Greta and 3 granchildren, Julia, Susan and Gregory in Germany and daughter Anja of Oregon. In addition she leaves behind 3 siblings, Paul Betts of Idaho, Andrew Barling of Washington State and Christine Betts-Lake of Rocklin, CA. She was preceded in death by her mother Zelma Owen Barling, Frederick P. Betts and step-father, Sam Barling. She leaves behind a huge family of nieces, nephews and cousins, many of whom are from Porterville.

