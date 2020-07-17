Katherine Elizabeth Traas, 62, passed away on July 8, 2020 in Porterville, CA. She was born in Bloomington, Indiana on April 7, 1958 to the late Thomas E. and Marilyn Traas.

Katherine is preceded in death by husband Daniel L. Young and she is survived by her sister Jennifer, brothers Mark and Thomas II, sons Daniel, David, and Paul, and daughter Amanda Weiland.

Katherine was raised in Columbus and Indianapolis, and graduated from Ben Davis High School, class of 1976. She studied business at Greenville Technical College (SC) and received her AAS in Computer Science from Tri-State University in Angola, IN.

Katherine worked in multiple fields throughout her life including computer systems at Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, as an IT business associate, skydiving and scuba instructor, dog and horse trainer, Suzuki violin teacher, and worked for the Indiana DNR Forestry Department.

Early on Katherine excelled in showing horses and racing, winning several prizes in barrel racing. She enjoyed being active and was an avid swimmer and diver most of her adult life. Katherine had a passion for the outdoors and often enjoyed solitude in nature while backpacking and camping. She encouraged and maintained a love of music within her family and particularly enjoyed singing and playing piano and guitar. Most recently Katherine enjoyed being a grandmother to granddaughter Addison, and rekindling her relationships with Christ and her family.

The family is thankful to Myers Funeral Service and Crematory for the care of her remains during final arrangements.

A brief service to celebrate and honor Katherine's life will be held at First United Methodist Church (outside courtyard), 344 E Morton Ave, Porterville CA, on Sunday July 19, 2020 at 9:30 AM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store