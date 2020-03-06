Home

Mrs. Kathey Mae Hurd

Mrs. Kathey Mae Hurd Obituary
Mrs. Kathey Mae Hurd, age 78, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She is survived by her children, Richard and Brian (Lorraine) Davis; three grandchildren, Xenialyn Olivarez Davis, Ryanna Kathey (Darrian) Cortez and Isaac Brian Davis; four sisters, Alice Ruth Smith, Mildred Hernandez, Ida Mae Hernandez and Ruby Lee Imbert; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services for Mrs. Hurd will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Nelson & Sons Memorial Chapel 824 Lipscomb St, Shelbyville, Visitation beginning at 11:00 am with Home Going Celebration to begin at 12:00 noon, Burial at the Mt. Ararat Cemetery. Services are in the care of Nelson & Sons Memorial Chapel (931) 685-4200 www.nelsonandsons.net
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 6, 2020
