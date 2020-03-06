|
Mrs. Kathey Mae Hurd, age 78, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She is survived by her children, Richard and Brian (Lorraine) Davis; three grandchildren, Xenialyn Olivarez Davis, Ryanna Kathey (Darrian) Cortez and Isaac Brian Davis; four sisters, Alice Ruth Smith, Mildred Hernandez, Ida Mae Hernandez and Ruby Lee Imbert; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services for Mrs. Hurd will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Nelson & Sons Memorial Chapel 824 Lipscomb St, Shelbyville, Visitation beginning at 11:00 am with Home Going Celebration to begin at 12:00 noon, Burial at the Mt. Ararat Cemetery. Services are in the care of Nelson & Sons Memorial Chapel (931) 685-4200 www.nelsonandsons.net
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 6, 2020