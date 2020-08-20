Kathleen Ann (Haworth) Canuteson was born February 16, 1962 in Canoga Park, California, Daughter of Kenneth Haworth and Georgia Niesen. Kathie passed from this world on August 16, 2020. She graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1980 and worked various positions, her most passionate as a stay at home mom. Her recent years were lived in Visalia, California near her daughter Tiana and granddaughter Chevelle. Kathie was preceded in death by her father. Survivors include her mother, brothers David Haworth and Michael Haworth, Daughter Tiana and granddaughter Chevelle, and daughter Miranda and husband Aaron, and grand kids Deegan and Emma. Kathie's remains will be placed near her family in Newhall, California.

