Kenneth Lee Haworth, 80, was born April 25, 1939 in Reseda, California, son of Ival and Marjorie Haworth. He passed from this world on August 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his brother (spouse) Lawrence Haworth (Deanna) and sister Janice Green; children (spouse) & [grandchildren]: Kathie Canuteson [Tiana, Miranda], David (Anne) Haworth [Sasha, Clare], Michael (Beth) Haworth [Patrick, Christopher, Andrew, Brad]; and three great grandchildren. Kenneth's remains will be placed near family in California.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Sept. 10, 2019