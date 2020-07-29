Kyle passed away unexpectedly in Porterville, CA on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from complications with Type 1 Diabetes.

Kyle was born in Visalia, CA on December 16, 1992 to Shannon Stuart and Eric Olsen. Kyle resided in Lindsay, CA. Kyle attended Burton School and Monache High School in Porterville, CA. He worked as a Machinist with Poplar Grinding Co. Kyle lived life on his terms. Kyle will be remembered for his infectious smile, piercing blue eyes and caring personality. Kyle left an imprint on everyone he met. His presence in our lives will be sorely missed. Kyle is survived by his Parents, Mother, Shannon Stuart of Lindsay, CA, Kimberly Lawrence of Porterville, CA., James & Marci Correia of Tulare, CA. Sisters, Sheena Correia of Tulare, CA., Brittany Correia of Tulare, CA. Brother, Steven Lawrence of Tulare, CA. Uncles, Brandon Stuart of Porterville, CA. Michael Stuart of Porterville, CA., Roy Lawrence Jr. of Porterville, CA. Aunts, Lisa Stuart of Porterville, CA., Melissa Romero of Porterville, CA. Grandparents Dennis Stuart of Porterville, CA., Ross Howell of Pismo Beach, CA., Johnny & Lillian Correia of Tulare, CA. Cousins, Justin Stuart, Jacob Stuart, Marissa Stuart, Mason Stuart, Megan Stuart, Ashlyn Stuart, Jason Stuart all of Porterville, CA.

Preceded by his Nana Sandi Howell, grandparents Roy & Ruth Lawrence. A loyal friend to many, an enemy to none, he will never be forgotten. A celebration of Kyle's life will be scheduled for a later date ( due to the Covid-19). Myers Funeral Home .

