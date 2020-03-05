Home

Lana (Loftis) Seefried


1968 - 2020
Lana (Loftis) Seefried Obituary
Lana Ellen Loftis Seefried 52, passsed away on Febuary 28, 2020 in Gold Beach Oregon after a long battle with cancer.
Lana was born in Tulare California on Febuary 25, 1968. She is survived by her Husband John Seefried, Daughters Savana Needham, Shauna Needham, Vera Dyer, and Samantha Needham, Brothers T-Joe Loftis, and Kirk Loftis, 8 grandchildren, along with multilple Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Anyone who knew Lana knew that she had the biggest heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date to be decided.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 5, 2020
