Larry Eugene Lindgren was born the second child and only son of parents Eugene and Fawn Lindgren on July 9, 1942. He was called to his heavenly home in glory on March 31, 2020, way too early for his short 77 years. In the early years, the family lived at Bald Eagle Mine, a remote magnesite mine near Gustine, CA. However, since there was no hospital nearby, Larry was born in Los Banos, joining his sister, Karen. Larry's Dad, Gene, served as the superintendent of the mine and also sighted planes for the Civil Air Patrol during World War II. When the munitions plant closed after the War, the family moved to South San Francisco, where Gene was employed by Westvaco Co. However, due to health issues, and searching for a better environment for their family, an attractive offer was made to Gene. In 1946, a boyhood friend from Porterville, Ranold Ekman, approached Gene to join him in a local jewelry business. Ranold was a watchmaker by trade and was looking for a cordial "front man" for his retail jewelry. This decision changed the world for the Lindgren Family, as Gene and Fawn eventually became owners of Ekman's Jewelry, where they established a reputation for honesty, reliability, and personal friendly service. Larry thrived as a young child in Porterville. He loved driving a tractor on the Success Valley ranch of his aunt and uncle, Ida and Tom Jones. He attended Roche Avenue Elementary, Bartlett Jr. High, Porterville High School Class of 1960, and Porterville College. He held a BS degree from Fresno State with grad work in bio-chemistry. Larry was active in sports, an award winning captain of the golf team, and president of the high school band, where a young flutist, Jennifer Goux, admired his talent, leadership and friendly humorous personality. After college they would reunite, when their friendship blossomed into a lifelong love affair. Larry's adventurous spirit and renowned musicianship began as a student in Buck Shaffer's High School Concert and Fabulous Studio Bands. In addition to routine football shows, the band also performed at the 1960 Winter Olympics in Squaw Valley, the Seattle World's Fair, the Pasadena Rose Parade, the Hollywood Christmas Parade, and Disneyland, where Mouseketeer Annette Funicello asked for Larry's autograph. Though reading music was not his forte, he was blessed with perfect pitch and a master of jazz improvisation as the lead trumpet soloist in the bands. With Buck Shaffer's Fabulous Studio Band, he traveled throughout the US and Asia, entertaining US military troops, USO style. Buck's son, Bill Shaffer, says that he "always felt that Buck wanted to take those boys on tour forever." A taste of Larry's screaming trumpet and interview on a 30 minute radio show from the Far East Network in Tokyo, can be accessed on You-Tube, posted by Bill Shaffer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cn8n7kKdBF8
. Larry and Jennifer were wed in 1967, living in West LA while Larry was employed at Bio-Science Labs in Van Nuys as a medical technologist and Clinical Lab Supervisor. However, in 1978, the lure to return to roots in Porterville came with an offer to take over the family jewelry store from Larry's parents. With a new generation, the name was changed from Ekman's Jewelry to Lindgren's Jewelry allowing Larry to avoid being known as "Mr. Ekman" for the rest of his career. For 36 years, Larry was the go-to person for retail and jewelry repair, honored as a favorite jeweler in the community. Lindgren's Jewelry was honored by the Porterville Chamber of Commerce as "Small Business of the Year" in 2014. However, for all the watch batteries he changed, for all the ears that he pierced, and for all the ID bracelets that he engraved, he was so much more. He was a modest gentleman, honest, unassuming, humble, gentle, kind, sincere, respected, patient, fearless, reliable, humorous, never held a grudge, and was a true perfectionist. He greeted all with big smile and a twinkle in his eye. He was known for his silly jokes and "Larryisms". He encouraged and supported the youth of Porterville, as he was active and generous in a multitude of community activities. He made the world a better place and more enjoyable for all of us. Larry retired from the jewelry store in 2015. He said that what he missed most about retirement was visiting with his customers and many friends. Golf was his game, and after 37 years of working 6 busy days a week in retail jewelry, he finally had a chance to pursue his favorite sport. There was always a "happy dance" after a good golf shot. In his memory, a bench has been placed by his golfing friends on hole #11 at River Island Country Club. Not only was Larry an outstanding athlete, but he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with friends and family, surrounded with the beauty of the Sierras as he nurtured his love of the outdoors. He was a meticulous gardener and enjoyed welcoming family and friends to his home where he was not only the grill master, but also the pizza chef. As a young boy, Larry cherished the love of his first Cocker Spaniel, Inky, all the way to his buddy, Luke, who along with other family dogs, favored his gentle and generous nature. He enjoyed jazz music and cruising in his 1948 Chevy Woodie. He loved to travel the world, having visited 36 countries with his wife, Jennifer. He was an active and loyal member of the Porterville Breakfast Lions, and a member of Hillside Community Church. However, his greatest passion was his family who will miss his wonderful sense of humor and warmth. He was a supportive and loving husband and Dad, and a wonderful role model for his children and grandchildren. Larry leaves behind the love of his life, his adoring wife of 53 years, Jennifer, his three children Todd (Sara), Kristen, Kurt (Missy), and grandchildren Aidan, Ethan, Tristan, Sasha, Sawyer, Sage, and Summer Lindgren. He held so much pride in his children and grandchildren, and cared so deeply for each of them. In addition, he leaves his sister, Karen Wood, brothers-in-law Warren and John Goux, and their families. He was affectionately known as "Unc" to the Maples and Wood nieces and nephews, and "Cuz" to Jerry Jones, and Lindgren cousins Mark, Craig, and Jeff. He was very proud of his Scandinavian heritage. He was preceded in passing by his parents, Eugene and Fawn Rogers Lindgren, Aunts and Uncles Phil and Frances Lindgren, Ida and Tom Jones, and brother-in-law Dennis Wood. We so miss our adventurous, humorous, gentle and humble solid rock who was the light of our lives, our own hometown hero and legend, a gem of a jeweler with a heart of gold. In Larry's memory, please savor the precious moments with your family and friends, telling each how much you love and care for them. A private family service was held previously. Memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity
or to Porterville Breakfast Lions, Hillside Community Church in Porterville, or the Porterville Historical Museum. The Lindgren Family would like to extend their appreciation to the Porterville Recorder for the previous articles on Larry, and to KTIP Radio for the amazing musical tribute to Larry, his music, and a life of perfect pitch.