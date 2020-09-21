Larry Peter Catalina, age 77, of Avila Beach, California, went to heaven suddenly on September 10th, 2020, when his heart stopped beating. He was born to Peter & Irene Catalina on November 28, 1942, in Huntington Park, California. In 1960 he graduated from Mount Carmel High School in Los Angeles. He joined the Air Force after high school and was stationed at George Air Force Base for four years. He married the love of his life, Dolores, in 1962, who survives him. They were married for over 57 years. He went into business with his father. They invested in trust deeds and real estate properties such as the Stardust in Anaheim, the Lamplighter in Visalia, the Paul Bunyon and the Porterville Inn. He was a member of the Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in San Luis Obispo, as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus. When he retired, he moved to Avila Beach where he lived a beautiful life. He loved his wife, his home, his family and he loved walking his boys, "Chip and Nacho"! We will always be grateful for his wisdom, his unforgettable presence and boisterous laugh. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Peter and Irene Catalina. He is survived by his wife, Dolores; sister, Linda Zazzali and her husband Bart of New Jersey; brother, Vic Catalina of Los Osos; son, Glen Catalina and wife Christine of Visalia; daughter, Janine Kurz and husband Eric of Springville; and son, Jeff Catalina and wife Cindy, also of Springville. He has eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren with another on the way. A private service will be held at 1:00 PM on September 25th, 2020, at the Old Mission Cemetery in San Luis Obispo. Service can be viewed by zoom link, contact a family member by email for link. Family will honor him at a Celebration of Life on his birthday, Saturday, November 28th, 2020, in Springville. Please see family members for details. The family welcomes donations on-line to stjude.org
or humanesociety.org
, or check by mail to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(see printable donation form on website) or The Humane Society of U.S. 1255 23rd St., NW, Ste. 450 Washington, DC 20037 as an expression of sympathy, in memory of Larry P. Catalina P O Box 2511 Avila Beach, CA 93424. Notifications of donations can be sent to jkurz@springvilleschool.org