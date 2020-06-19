Larry White
1945 - 2020
Larry E. White, a resident of Porterville, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Colorado on March 20, 1945. He was 75.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Norma J. White; daughters, Kelly Walker and Krista White; son, Eric White; grandchildren, Zachary Walker, Brittany Walker, Alexander McMullen, Andrew McMullen, Devin White and Derek White; and brother, Daniel T. White.
A Celebration of his life will be held in Private. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Optimal Hospice in his honor.
To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
