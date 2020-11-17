Graveside Services for Laura Mae Wynn will be held at the Lindsay Cemetery at 10:00am Friday November 20.
Laura was married to Corky Wynn, and was a Resident of Lindsay for over 60 years. She was preceded in her death by her beloved Corky, who passed in April of 2019.
Laura was born into a large family of 13 brothers and sisters in Fairfield Illinois to Charlie and Dorothy Tibbs on Nov. 28 1934. After graduation from Fairfield High School in 1952, she moved to a neighboring town of Olney, and worked in the offices of Pure Oil Company, where she met and married Cloren (Corky) Wynn on April 23 1955.
Together they moved to Lindsay CA in 1960, when Corky got offered a position at Sequoia Creamery, which was then owned by Laura's uncle Walter Hooper. After moving to Lindsay, Laura worked for several years in a clerical position for Porterville State Hospital. After some years Uncle Walter decided he wanted to retire from the milk business and convinced Corky and Laura to buy the business. And so it was that they worked together to own and operate Sequoia Creamery in the mid 1960's and early 70's until selling out to Producers Dairy in 1972.
Never one to not be constantly working, Laura worked for many years in the offices at Perma Rain Irrigation of Lindsay, then went on to be the office manager for LoBue Brothers citrus packing until her retirement.
Always active in the Lindsay Community Service Projects, Laura was a lifetime member of the PTA, a member of the Lindsay Hospital Guild, and Gardenia Circle Garden Club. She helped to organize, and was the record keeper for timed events, for the annual Kiwanis Swim Meets. She was the Community Leader of the Lindsay 4H Club, and instrumental in the beginnings of the Lindsay Sister City Program.
Laura participated in the fundraising to get the LHS Band to Ono City in 1974, and traveled to Ono City Japan, with Corky, as representatives of Lindsay in an exchange program in 1975. She and Corky worked to help organize and put on the Annual Teriyaki Dinner for over 25 years, and in 1979/80 was the Host family for Masaki Kobayashi for 1 year in the Lindsay High School Student Exchange Program, and again in 1981/1983 hosted Masaki again while he attended COS.
She and Corky were members of the Pentecostal Church, now New Beginnings Family Fellowship on Tulare Rd, and then later at Hillside Community Church. They were the Orange Blossom Festival's Honored Couple in 2004.
Laura is survived by sons, Jeff Wynn and wife Barbara of Lindsay, and Greg Wynn of San Luis Obispo, brothers and sisters, John, Rose, Tom, Bob, Butch, Walter, and Ronnie, as well as six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Webb Sanders and Smith Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. No visitation is planned. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.webbsandersandsmithfh.com