

Larry Davis, of Port Orchard, WA, passed away September 26, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born in March of 1928 in Illinois. His family moved to California in 1935. After World War II, Larry attended and graduated from the Fred Archer School of Photography. He opened his own photo finishing studio in Porterville, California.

While hanging a sign on his new establishment, he met a gorgeous woman named Anna. Larry often said "she had a long ponytail and a nice sweater". Larry knew she was the woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with. After a brief courtship of 2 and a half months, they were married. Larry and Anna celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in February 2020. Larry and Anna had 5 daughters in 7 years . Yes, they were busy!

The family moved to Washington in 1974, where he later became a respected Realtor. Larry and Anna retired and moved to Arizona in 1993 but missed their grandchildren and moved to Port Orchard Washington in 2007.

Larry enjoyed cribbage, Shanghai rummy, fishing, telling tall tales of his childhood, Anna Belle's apple pies, his children's laughter, his lovely wife's smile; his family. He loved life and it showed in everyday actions and his incurable optimism. He instilled a love for animals, nature and photography in his daughters and grandchildren.

Larry's one regret in life was he never mastered the art of barbecuing chicken. It was always burnt on the outside and raw on the inside. His daughters loved him anyway and jokingly called it "Sushi Chicken".

Larry is survived by his bride, Anna, his daughters Laura, Tamara ,Kristine (Tom) Stephanie and Jennifer (Peter), 17 Grandchildren and 7 Great grandchildren with 1 more on the way.

There is no service at this time. However, Anna and his daughters encourage all to remember a favorite moment with Larry and share it with others.





