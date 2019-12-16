|
A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 14 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Webb Sanders and Smith Funeral Home for Lawrence Robert Duarte, 96 of Lindsay who passed away December 4. Larry, as he was known, was born October 27, 1923 in Brawley, California to Guadalupe and Narcisa Duarte. He served his country in the United States Army and then the Duarte family lived in the bay area for many years where Larry worked for the Ford Motor Company and after retirement, the Duarte family moved to Lindsay where he remained until his death. He enjoyed riding his Harley, working in his yard and visiting with family and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife Dora Duarte; his parents Guadalupe and Narcisa Duarte; his siblings Joan Sandez, Pauline Melchor, Dee Lara, Jhonny Dario Duarte, Lupe Roch, Jesse Duarte, Concito Duarte, Manulito Duarte, Jose Duarte and Mary Duarte. He is survived by his son David Duarte of Visalia and brother Frank Duarte and sister Maggie Duarte. Inurnment will be private.
Webb Sanders and Smith Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Dec. 14, 2019