Mrs.Leanne Beth Campos age 66 of Porterville. Passed away Friday morning January 17th 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was Born November 05, 1953 in Porterville Ca. Daughter to the late Lee and Shirley Caudill Leanne is survived by her husband of 49 years Arthur Campos; her five children Arthur Campos Jr, Joseph Campos, Melissa Santonocito, Jessica Renteria and Matthew Campos, 22 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren with one on the way. 5 siblings Richard Caudill, Sheryl Paiste, Brian Caudill and James Caudill. An Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves many other family members and Friends who will sadly miss her. Leanne love spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. she was a homemaker when her children were younger then went on to become a truck driver for 20 plus years. she was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman. she was a wonderful wife, mother and friend to all. we will miss her every day.
She is preceded in death by her brother Terry Caudill. A visitation will be held at Porterville funeral and Cremation Center on Thursday January 30th 2020 from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. with a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. given by Rev. Marty Manning. A chapel service will be held at Porterville funeral and Cremation Center on Friday January 31st 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a blessing of the grave site at Porterville Hillcrest Cemetery. A reception will be held at Porterville Veterans Memorial Building at 1 p.m.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Jan. 29, 2020