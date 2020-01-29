Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-6485
Resources
More Obituaries for Leanne Campos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leanne Beth Campos


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leanne Beth Campos Obituary
Mrs.Leanne Beth Campos age 66 of Porterville. Passed away Friday morning January 17th 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was Born November 05, 1953 in Porterville Ca. Daughter to the late Lee and Shirley Caudill Leanne is survived by her husband of 49 years Arthur Campos; her five children Arthur Campos Jr, Joseph Campos, Melissa Santonocito, Jessica Renteria and Matthew Campos, 22 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren with one on the way. 5 siblings Richard Caudill, Sheryl Paiste, Brian Caudill and James Caudill. An Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves many other family members and Friends who will sadly miss her. Leanne love spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. she was a homemaker when her children were younger then went on to become a truck driver for 20 plus years. she was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman. she was a wonderful wife, mother and friend to all. we will miss her every day.
She is preceded in death by her brother Terry Caudill. A visitation will be held at Porterville funeral and Cremation Center on Thursday January 30th 2020 from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. with a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. given by Rev. Marty Manning. A chapel service will be held at Porterville funeral and Cremation Center on Friday January 31st 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a blessing of the grave site at Porterville Hillcrest Cemetery. A reception will be held at Porterville Veterans Memorial Building at 1 p.m.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -