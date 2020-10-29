On Friday, October 23, 2020, Lilia Navarrete loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 72.

Lilia was a warm, loving woman who welcomed friends from all walks of life. She cherished time spent with her grandchildren and family. She also loved working outside with plants and fruit trees.

Lilia was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Fe Cabeje, Luz Ignacio, and Perlita Cabeje.

She is survived by her husband Crispulo, her daughters Joeann, Jodell, and Catherine, 6 grandchildren Paxton, Zoe, Reese, Addelyn, Zachary, and Isabella, 2 sisters, 2 brothers, several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A viewing and rosary will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Myers Funeral Service at 4 o'clock p.m. A burial service will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Porterville Cemetery at 11 o'clock a.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store