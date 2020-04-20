Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-6485
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Rubio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Karen "Bam" Rubio


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Karen "Bam" Rubio Obituary
Born October 21st, 1948 to Fredrick and Phyllis Rubio. Lillian also famously known as Bam to her family passed away peacefully in her home on the Tule River Indian Reservation surrounded by family April 11th, 2020. Lillian was a retired Psych Tech Assistant who spent most of her retired days cooking delicious food, playing games, going to the casino, attending every event her grandkids participated in, and enjoying watching her family grow. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Wanda Rubio, Audrey Atwell, and Julie Rubio. She is survived by her spouse of 49 years Duane Garfield Sr., her children Duane Jr., Ryan and wife Jade, and Dyana, ten grandkids Angelina, Duane III, Kea, Strongheart, Lily, Ryan, Audrey, Nataliesky, Ira and Ari, three great grandkids Azariah, Kayden, and Matthias, eight siblings Gwen, Fred, Jeannie, Roger, Corine, Warren, Yvonne, and Sidney, as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and kind words!
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -