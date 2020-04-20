|
|
Born October 21st, 1948 to Fredrick and Phyllis Rubio. Lillian also famously known as Bam to her family passed away peacefully in her home on the Tule River Indian Reservation surrounded by family April 11th, 2020. Lillian was a retired Psych Tech Assistant who spent most of her retired days cooking delicious food, playing games, going to the casino, attending every event her grandkids participated in, and enjoying watching her family grow. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Wanda Rubio, Audrey Atwell, and Julie Rubio. She is survived by her spouse of 49 years Duane Garfield Sr., her children Duane Jr., Ryan and wife Jade, and Dyana, ten grandkids Angelina, Duane III, Kea, Strongheart, Lily, Ryan, Audrey, Nataliesky, Ira and Ari, three great grandkids Azariah, Kayden, and Matthias, eight siblings Gwen, Fred, Jeannie, Roger, Corine, Warren, Yvonne, and Sidney, as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and kind words!
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 18, 2020