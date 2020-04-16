|
Our world became quieter on the tenth day of April of the year 2020. Lloyd Ray Crabtree embraced heaven and took his big smile and great personality with him. Back in 1944 on the 19th day of September Georgia Holt Crabtree and Horton Crabtree were blessed with twins Ray and Faye in Altus , Arkansas. They were two of what eventually would be 11 siblings. Lloyd lived in Arkansas until part of his family moved to Woodville, Ca. when he was twelve years of age. He graduated from Porterville High School in 1962. After graduating he went on to become a psychiatric technician at what was then called the State Hospital. He enjoyed his job so much he retired twice after more than 50 years of working there with many clients and coworkers he cared about very much. The friends he made while working at PDC became life long friends. They would take vacations together and later in life visit him when he could no longer go visit them. Lloyd married the love of his life in 1964 and they were married 55 years. They were blessed with two children , a son Brian Crabtree and daughter Shellee Plaisted. Lloyd has many interests that kept him busy such as his love for the game of basketball. He is an avid Lakers fan and was a coach in Porterville in his younger years. He also loves classic cars and could be found at the shop hanging out with his Rollin Relic members. A highlight every year was when him and his wife would go to Hot August Nights in Reno. Lloyd also loved music and could be found at the Springville Concert in the Park on a Friday night talking with friends and enjoying the band. He was known to say there were only two types of music Country and Western. Lloyd was faithful to his morning routine of showing up to Starbucks to visit with his brothers , friends and any other family that might show up. He also was a regular visitor at the Porterville Library because he was an avid reader and loved reading Westerns the most. He was a loving husband, stellar father, faithful family member and friend to all. He would go out of his way to help anybody that needed him. Lloyd was preceded in death by his Mother and Father , his brother George, twin sister Faye, brothers Bill Crabtree ,Robert Crabtree, and Darrel Crabtree. Also , his sisters Francis and Hortense (Sue) His mother in law Kate Riddle and Father in law Warren Riddle. His surviving family are his wife Linda , son Brian Crabtree (Denise) and daughter Shellee Plaisted. He leaves four grandchildren Alexandria Plaisted, Zachary Plaisted (Samantha) , Kaeli Crabtree, Ania Crabtree ( Brandon ). He has left one great-grandson Rhett Plaisted. Also he will be missed by his brother in laws Steve Riddle and Mike Wilson and sister in law Ginger Wilson and many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Our family is saddened that we cannot give him the big funeral he deserves after a life well lived this side of Heaven but with covid restrictions in place the graveside is private and we will plan for a celebration of life after the stay at home is lifted. Lloyd loves to talk and now it will forever be quieter this side of heaven. Instead of flowers we request that you donate to one of the following: The Porterville Library, Rollin Relics, or ALS foundation.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 16, 2020