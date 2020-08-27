Lois Peterson, beloved sister, wife, mother, and nana, passed away in Montana with family at her side on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born Lois Geneva Lane in Oklahoma on January 14, 1932. She was a longtime resident of the Porterville and Springville area and loved nothing more than filling her home with her extended family for gatherings and meals. She had a wicked green thumb, loved doting on her grandchildren and great grandchildren, was a shark at gin rummy, and loved to travel. Lois and her husband, Pete, spent years traveling across the country creating memories, exploring, and meeting old friends and making new ones. She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Warren (Pete) Peterson; son, Jack Hicks; and siblings, Leon Lane, Viola Vega, Cletus Hicks, Gladys Crowell, and Hazel Quinn. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Lynda Hicks; her daughter-in-law, Shea Hicks; her step-daughters, Tina Calderon and Gala Peterson; step-son, Mark Peterson; her grandchildren, Tera Entenman, Brandi Hanson, Colby Hicks, Colt Hicks, Katie Brown, Monica Anulewicz, Anita Tatum, Erica Calderon, Jonna Calderon, and Amber Peterson; and 20 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind many other family members and friends who will miss her big heart, generous soul and beautiful smile. There will be no service at this time.

